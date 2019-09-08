'Women in Office and the 19th Amendment'-Tea and Talk by Conn.'s Secretary of State Denise W. Merrill

Celebrating the historic centennial of women’s suffrage and the growing presence of women in public office, both locally and nationally, the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will feature a talk entitled, Women in Office and the 19th Amendment, by Connecticut’s Secretary of the State Denise W. Merrill, on Sun., Sept. 8, 2019, 2-4 p.m. at 295 West Ave, Norwalk, CT.

This talk will discuss her inspiring story and challenges she encountered along the way; underrepresentation and how it affects women and women’s rights; voter turnout and where women stand, from millennials to retirees. Secretary Merrill will also address current and future plans to celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment. Secretary Merrill’s talk will be followed by a self-guided tour of the museum’s featured exhibition, From Corsets to Suffrage: Victorian Women Trailblazers, as well as tea and light refreshments. The talk will be generously sponsored in part by the Connecticut Bar Association.

“Patsy Brescia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Executive Director Susan Gilgore said, “We are honored to have Secretary Merrill as our featured speaker. Secretary Merrill will discuss the complex history of the women’s suffrage movement and review her office’s efforts to expand the franchise today. She will also provide a look into her own career as a decades-long female public servant.”

Denise W. Merrill was elected to her third term as Connecticut's 73rd Secretary of the State on November 6, 2018. As Connecticut's chief elections official and business registrar, Merrill has focused on modernizing Connecticut's elections, business services and improving access to public records.

Secretary Merrill is focused on ensuring that every eligible person in Connecticut can easily register to vote, and that every registered voter can conveniently vote. She was elected president of the National Association of Secretaries of State for the 2016-17 term and serves on the Board of Advisors to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Secretary Merrill also launched an award-winning online business startup tool to help entrepreneurs navigate through various state and federal agencies. First elected to the General Assembly in 1994, Merrill rose to the rank of House Majority Leader from 2009-2011. She also served as the House Chair of the budget writing Appropriations Committee from 2005-2009, as vice-chair of the Education Committee from 1994-1999 and as a member of the Government Administration and Elections Committee from 1995-1997.

Secretary Merrill is a graduate of the University of Connecticut, is licensed to practice law in the state of California, and is a classically trained pianist. She lives in Hartford. Her family includes husband Dr. Stephen Leach and his two sons, her three grown children and five grandchildren.

The Museum’s 2019 cultural and educational programs are made possible in part by generous funding from LMMM’s Founding Patrons: The Estate of Mrs. Cynthia Clark Brown, LMMM’s 2019 Season Distinguished Benefactors: The City of Norwalk and The Maurice Goodman Foundation. Lecture Admission: $10 for members; $15 for non-members. To purchase tickets and for more information on schedules and programs please visit our website: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, email info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com or call 203-838-9799, ext. 4. The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is a National Historic Landmark.