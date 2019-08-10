Speed Friending

Event calendar brought to you by
Northern Lights (Mariott)
Northern Lights (Mariott)
243 Tresser Blvd Stamford, CT
06901
USA
THIS EVENT IS NOT MEANT TO BE AGE SPECIFIC OR GENDER BALANCED. Enjoy a fun event and meet others!"
Coming Alone?
No problem! Part of the fun is meeting new people. This is all about making new friends and expanding your social circle!
How it works
1. We will break attendees up into groups of 2-4 people and provide some ice-breakers get to know you questions.
2. The group will stay together for about 5-10 minutes and at the end of the round, half of the participants will move to a new station and start a new round, meeting new people.
Saturday, 10 August, 2019
06:30 PM - 01:30 PM
Contact:
Jay Rosensweig
Phone: 5169089638
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
