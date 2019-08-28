Come Meet The Man Who Dresses Brides Around the World

You could say Justin Alexander has married thousands of women. In fact, thousands of women around the world, have been married is his gowns and Justin will be at Persnickety Bride (224 South Main St. Newtown, Ct) on Saturday, September 28 to meet brides and show his latest collection. Brides can also take a photo in-store donning a Justin Alexander robe and post it to Instagram to enter to win a swagbag for herself and up to 5 bridesmaids!

Justin Alexander Warshaw runs the global bridal wear business, JUSTIN ALEXANDER, a Millennial-owned, Millennial-centric company run by a Millennial, This gives Warshaw, CEO and Creative Director, a unique, global view.

Warshaw believes the bridal wear needs to be more inclusive. Which is why JUSTIN ALEXANDER offers gowns from sizes 2 thru 32, with no up charges, a rarity in the industry. His brand campaigns have featured the model of body positivism, Iskra Lawrence.

“One of our core brand pillars is inclusivity,” states Warshaw, “to design dresses that look great on real women. We want our brides to feel confident and comfortable in a dress that makes them shine, on one of the biggest days of their lives.”

For more details and to make an appointment for the Justin Alexander trunk show September 27-29, 2019 contact The Persnickety Bride 203-426-2598.