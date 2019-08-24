Session I: Forest Days at Greenwich Botanical Center
Greenwich Botanical Center
130 Bible Street Cos Cob, CT06807
A Rain-or-Shine Summer Nature Immersion Program for Kids Ages 3-7*
Forest Days at Greenwich Botanical Center is designed to encourage each child to grow socially, emotionally and physically through interest-led play and natural exploration. Our belief is that spending unstructured time in the forest stimulates each child’s innate curiosity. Outdoor nature play develops observation skills, problem solving, logic, reasoning and positive memories. Activities include creating secret habitats, making forest stew, observing critters in their natural environments, going on nature walks, singing, art and free play.
*Children must be three years old by August 1, 2019 and be fully toilet trained.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.