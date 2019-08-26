+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Sayaka Ganz: Reclaimed Creations Exhibit

Stamford Museum & Nature Center

39 Scofieldtown Rd
 Stamford, CT 06903

FINAL WEEKS: To September 2,  Monday-Saturday, 9 am-5 pm; Sunday 11 am-5 pm

Sayaka Ganz utilizes reclaimed plastic household objects with the aim  to impart new life to the items by transforming them into wildlife forms in full motion- including horses, birds, swimming polar bears, and “Uta” a humpbacked whale.

This exhibition includes installations of animals, which are rich in color and energy, to create an illusion of form. Organized by David J. Wagner, L.L.C. Members free, non-members included with gate admission. For more information call Jillian Casey at 203 977-6543 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events

Monday, 26 August, 2019

Contact:

Stamford Museum & Nature Center

Phone: 2033221646
Website: Click to Visit

