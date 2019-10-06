+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

St Joseph High School - Fall Open House!

St Joseph High School

2320 Huntington Turnpike
 Trumbull, CT 06611
USA

Don't miss out on St Joe's largest open house of the year! Fall Open House is unlike any other!

Take a guided tour of our school with our student ambassadors, attend formal academic presentations with our incredible teachers, and attend a free flowing fair showcasing our athletics and clubs!

Visit our Open House and understand why so many students choose to make St Joes their second home.

This event is open to all prospective students (5th grade and above) and their families.

RSVP today at sjcadets.org/openhouse!

Sunday, 06 October, 2019

Contact:

Maria Martinez

Phone: 203-378-9378
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.