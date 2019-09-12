Join GBC and award-winning Chef Geoff Lazlo for a farm-to-table dinner series.
Dinner will include a specialty cocktail, passed hors d’oeuvres and a three-course meal inspired by the seasonal vegetables and herbs grown in the GBC teaching vegetable garden.
Each salon-style event will encourage discussion, led by Chef Geoff and GBC Board President Meg McAuley Kaicher, about the importance of ecologically sound cuisine that is seasonal and grown in harmony with our local environment.
Next Dates: September 26 and October 26
For more info, visit our website: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/greenhouse-garden-dinner-with-chef-geoff-lazlo-2019-09-12/
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.