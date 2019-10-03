Join GBC and award-winning Chef Geoff Lazlo for a farm-to-table dinner series.

Dinner will include a specialty cocktail, passed hors d’oeuvres and a three-course meal inspired by the seasonal vegetables and herbs grown in the GBC teaching vegetable garden.

Each salon-style event will encourage discussion, led by Chef Geoff and GBC Board President Meg McAuley Kaicher, about the importance of ecologically sound cuisine that is seasonal and grown in harmony with our local environment.

A week prior to each dinner the menu and BYOB wine pairing recommendations will be shared with guests.

Next Date: October 3

Purchase of ticket includes individual GBC membership through 12/31/19

For more information, visit our website:

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/greenhouse-garden-dinner-with-chef-geoff-lazlo-2019-09-12-2019-10-03/