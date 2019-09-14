Friendly Feud

Event calendar brought to you by
Saturday 14 Sep 2019
6:30 PM to 8:00 PM
All ages
Location:
Northern Lights 243 Tresser Blvd, Stamford CT Cost: $20.00 Description: THIS EVENT IS NOT MEANT TO BE AGE SPECIFIC OR GENDER BALANCED. Enjoy a fun event, meet others and try to guess the top survey answers!"
Coming Alone?
No problem! Part of the fun is meeting new people. We will put you on a team with other Feud Fans Fans!
How it works
We will have 4-6 teams and approximately 5 rounds. Work with your team-mates to get the most #1 answers to the survey questions and you are eligible to win some great prizes at the end of the event.
Prepay required at http://www.socialevents123.com
E-mail: meetupj1@gmail.com
Phone: 516-908-9638 Entered by: Jay Rosensweig
Contact:
Jay Rosensweig
Phone: 5169089638
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
