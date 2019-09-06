+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT

The Geary Gallery

576 Boston Post Road
 Darien, 06820
USA

This September, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present, “Emotional Connections,” featuring the thought-provoking paintings of Westport, Connecticut artist, Jarvis Wilcox. His exhibit runs September 3 - 28. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com

Friday, 06 September, 2019

Other Dates For This Event:

Contact:

Anne Geary

Phone: 2036556633
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

