September Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT

This September, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present, “Emotional Connections,” featuring the thought-provoking paintings of Westport, Connecticut artist, Jarvis Wilcox. His exhibit runs September 3 - 28. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com

