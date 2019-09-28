Stamford Symphony: Celebrating The Legendary Composer Marvin Hamlisch.

Don’t miss the only official birthday event celebrating the legendary composer Marvin Hamlisch. Featuring music from A Chorus Line to Sophie’s Choice with iconic songs like The Way We Were, What I Did for Love and more! This multi-media event with exclusive clips of Marvin Hamlisch will be hosted byTerre Blair-Hamlisch.

Performance by the Kevin Cole Trio including special guest appearances by Broadway stars Marissa McGowan (Kiss Me Kate) and Michael Mendez plus Stamford Symphony’s principal cellist, Caroline Stinson

Saturday September 28, at 7pm

Stamford’s Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901.

Tickets starting at just $25. Call 203-325-4466 for best seats or go to https://www.stamfordsymphony.org/calendar/one-singular-sensation/