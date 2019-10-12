+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Danbury Ice Arena

1 Independence Way
 Danbury, CT 06810

Hat City on Tap Beer Festival
 Age limit – 21+
·         Saturday, October 12th from 4 pm – 8 pm at the Danbury Ice Arena located at 1 Independence Way, Danbury, CT.
·         GA tickets $45 with sampling from 4-8 pm and VIP tickets $65 with sampling from 3-8 pm
·         Hatcityontap.com
·         The Hat City on Tap Beer Festival is returning to the Danbury Area! Come check out and sample over 120 releases from some of America’s best craft breweries while listening to great live music from Decade, a Neil Young tribute band! 

Saturday, 12 October, 2019

