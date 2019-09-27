Ayurvedic Self Care with Ruchi Shah

Use Ayurveda to optimally improve health by establishing a daily regimen based on your doshas. What is a dosha? When should I exercise?During what mealtime is my digestion the strongest? What is my optimal bedtime routine?

Ruchi Shah is an independent Ayurvedic consultant and wellness coach based in Greenwich, CT. She believes in promoting wellness instead of treating illness, finding the root cause of an ailment rather than merely treating the symptoms so that the body is holistically and systematically healed from within. Using her highly specialized and comprehensive knowledge of Ayurveda, she work one-on-one with clients and offers group classes to conduct a thorough health assessment and to create a unique, personalized plan catered to each individual’s needs to optimize health and wellness through herbs and life-style recommendations.