Forest Days Fall Session

Forest Days is the Greenwich Botanical Center's rain-or-shire nature immersion program for kids age 3-5. The fall session starts on 9/17. There are still a few spots open on Thursday afternoons. Tuition will be prorated for late registrants.
To register and for more information, please visit the event page:
https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/forestdays/fall-session-forest-days/
Thursday, 12 December, 2019
12:15 PM - 02:45 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Thursday, 12 December, 2019
Tuesday, 17 December, 2019
Thursday, 19 December, 2019
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019
Thursday, 26 December, 2019 View Series Overview
Contact:
Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website:
Click to Visit
