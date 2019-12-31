Forest Days Fall Session

Event calendar brought to you by
Forest Days is the Greenwich Botanical Center's rain-or-shire nature immersion program for kids age 3-5. The fall session starts on 9/17. There are still a few spots open on Thursday afternoons. Tuition will be prorated for late registrants.
To register and for more information, please visit the event page:
https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/forestdays/fall-session-forest-days/
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
12:15 PM - 02:45 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
Thursday, 02 January, 2020
Tuesday, 07 January, 2020
Thursday, 09 January, 2020
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 View Series Overview
Contact:
Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website:
Click to Visit
