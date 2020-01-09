Forest Days Fall Session

Event calendar brought to you by
Forest Days is the Greenwich Botanical Center's rain-or-shire nature immersion program for kids age 3-5. The fall session starts on 9/17. There are still a few spots open on Thursday afternoons. Tuition will be prorated for late registrants.
To register and for more information, please visit the event page:
https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/forestdays/fall-session-forest-days/
