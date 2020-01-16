Forest Days Fall Session

Forest Days is the Greenwich Botanical Center's rain-or-shire nature immersion program for kids age 3-5. The fall session starts on 9/17. There are still a few spots open on Thursday afternoons. Tuition will be prorated for late registrants.
To register and for more information, please visit the event page:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.