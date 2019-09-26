The Stamford JCC Inclusion Department is presenting a hands-on workshop for parents titled “Special Education Parent Forum: Pursuing a Specialized School Placement” on September 26 at 7:00 p.m.

The first part of the program will offer a panel discussion with Attorney Lawrence Berliner and special needs school representatives. The second part of the evening will offer parents the opportunity to engage in break-out sessions with school representatives to obtain more information and find out how the school could best fit the needs of their child.

To register for the workshop, please contact Liza Fahey, Special Needs/Inclusion Coordinator at the Stamford JCC at (203)-487-0946 or lfahey@stamfordjcc.org . Registration is highly recommended.

The Stamford JCC is located at 1035 Newfield Avenue in Stamford, CT.

Panel Discussion Speakers:

Attorney Lawrence Berliner, CT Special Education Law Attorney

Eagle Hill School: Clay Kaufman, Head of School and Sue Rappaport, Assistant Director of Admissions and Placement

Pinnacle School: Dr. Alisa Dror, Head of School and Sunan Jones, Director of Admissions

Winston Preparatory School: Beth Sugerman, Head of School and Michelle Rolfe, Director of Admissions

About the schools:

Eagle Hill School in Greenwich, CT is a co-ed day and 5-day boarding school for students ages 5-15 with language-based learning differences including Dyslexia, Dyscalculia, Dysgraphia, Auditory Processing Disorder, Executive Function Disorder, and ADHD. https://www.eaglehillschool.org/

The Pinnacle School in Stamford, CT enables students in grades 2-12 with language-based learning differences to thrive through small class sizes, individualized academic programming, active problem-solving and relationship building. https://www.pinnacle-ct.org/

Winston Preparatory School in Norwalk, CT represents students in grades 4-12 with learning differences such as dyslexia, nonverbal learning disabilities, and executive function difficulties. https://www.winstonprep.edu/

Please visit www.stamfordjcc.org or www.berlinerspecialedlaw.com for more information.