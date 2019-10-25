Pacific House, a leader in ending homelessness in Fairfield County, is proud to announce their largest fundraiser of the year, the 18th Annual Pacific House Gala. On Friday, October 25th the region’s most socially-minded residents and community leaders will gather together to celebrate the work Pacific House does to transform lives and make a difference in our area.

This distinguished signature event is an elegant evening of cocktails, dinner and dancing. Guests will enjoy an exciting live and silent auction, competing for outstanding items and experiences. Plus, each attendee will have an opportunity to ‘tour’ the Pacific House shelter and properties via virtual reality to see the impact of their support.

“The Pacific House Gala is one of the region’s biggest philanthropic nights of the season,” said Rafael Pagan Jr., Executive Director of Pacific House. “Supporting those who have nowhere to turn is a profound experience because you are truly changing the path of someone’s life. We welcome everyone to participate in this important evening that does so much for so many.”

The event will honor Round Hill Community Church for the organization’s longtime support of Pacific House and their work in creating a unique community of faith where people of all ages and backgrounds come together to pursue spiritual growth in a welcoming environment.

This inspirational evening begins at 6pm at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich in Old Greenwich, CT and tickets are now on sale, beginning at $250. Visit pacifichousegala.org to purchase tickets and explore a variety of high exposure sponsorship opportunities.

Pacific House would like to thank its generous corporate sponsors: Carlton Fields, BMW of Darien, Building and Land Technology, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, First County Bank, Greenwich Hospital, Nielsen Florist and Garden Shop, Pitney Bowes, Rimrock Capital Management, Stamford Hospital Foundation, Tradition Energy, and Webster Bank for their generous sponsorship, and media partner Stamford Magazine / Moffly Media.