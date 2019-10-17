The Center for Contemporary Printmaking (CCP) presents From the Head and the Heart, on view from Sunday, September 15, 2019 through Sunday, November 10, 2019 in the Center’s Grace Ross Shanley Gallery at our main studio building in Mathews Park in Norwalk. The exhibition includes prints made in the past two to three years giving visual expression to a wide range of political and social topics that have become omnipresent in our culture. The art selected illustrates subject matter of importance to the artists represented in the show and which speaks to the current state of our national and international discourse, some topics of which are immigration, gun control, the environment, endangered species and land use, racism, LGBTQ rights, and women’s rights. Artists included in the exhibition are: Jamaal

Barber, April Bey, Enrique Chagoya, Alex Dodge, Stella Ebner, Karen Fiorito, Annalise Gratovich, Nina Jordan, Emily Lombardo, Fernando Martí, Roger Peet, Margaret Roleke, Lara Schnitger, Demetri Stefan, Swoon, and Meg Turner.

Our communication channels are overflowing with news and opinions about the state of the world, our country, and our communities. The actions taken and decisions made in the near future will impact broad populations of people and the environment in which we live. As individuals, we cannot embody all of these conversations at one time, but we can listen and learn from others and hear what they have to say, in an effort towards understanding one another. The artists showing in From the Head and the Heart were chosen because they have focused on specific pieces of the conversation, topics of personal interest to them, and provided a different means of discourse, not through words, but through images which resonate with their concerns and interpretations of these important contemporary issues. This exhibition gives the artists a space for visual commentary and critique of our moment in time with the understanding that these are personal responses developed as individuals through each artist’s unique life experiences, they are not the ultimate authority, but one voice among many. For viewers, the installation offers an opportunity to contemplate and reflect on the varying voices and perspectives presented while considering one’s own.

CCP is pleased to share these works with our community in Norwalk and will hold an opening reception, free and open to the public, on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM in the Grace Ross Shanley Gallery.

The Grace Ross Shanley Gallery is located in the Center for Contemporary Printmaking situated in Mathews Park at 299 West Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut. It is open to the public

Tuesday through Saturday, 9-5 p.m., and Sundays 12 – 5 p.m. Admission is free. Please consult the website for details (http://www.contemprints.org).

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY PRINTMAKING:

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking (CCP) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1995 and is dedicated to the art of the print: intaglio, lithography, monotype, silkscreen, woodblock printing, paperworks, book arts, and digital arts. Housed in a 19th- century stone carriage house, this 5,000- square-foot historical landmark is located at 299 West Avenue in the Mathews Park cultural complex in Norwalk, Connecticut. The Center is dedicated to increasing awareness, knowledge and appreciation for prints and the process of printmaking through exhibitions, publications, educational programs and artist workshops.

The space is an architectural gem that has been transformed into an important and dynamic printmaking facility and gallery space fully equipped to accommodate all printmaking techniques. Artists who participate in the Artist-in-Residence Program have the opportunity to live and work in the Helen Frankenthaler Printmaking Cottage, adjacent to the main building. The Center’s Grace Ross Shanley Gallery hosts numerous exhibitions throughout the year and is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 9 – 5 PM, and Sundays from 12 – 5 PM. Admission is free. The CCP Master Printer and assistant printers on staff offer edition printing. For more information, please call 203-899- 7999 or visit www. contemprints.org. The Center for Contemporary Printmaking is a member of the statewide Connecticut Art Trail, a partnership of 18 world-class museums and historic sites, www.arttrail.org and is also a member of the Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County, www.fcbuzz.org and the Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce.