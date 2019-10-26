Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Bridgepor
275 Huntington Road Stratford,
06614 USA
An Evening of Storytelling
Are you ready for an evening of unique and interesting entertainment? Join us for an evening with renowned British storyteller Simon Brooks. If you have never heard a storyteller before, you will be enchanted as his words transport you to another place and time. Storytelling is a true art form! There will be an hour of storytelling, a Bake Sale, and a Q&A session.
Date: Saturday, October 26th, 2019 Time: 7:00 P.M. Location: Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Bridgeport 275 Huntington Road, Stratford Cost: $12 per person (Kids under 12 are FREE!) More Info: Contact Mike at vp@uucgb.org
