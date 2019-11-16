Event calendar brought to you by
Making Goals into Plans for 2020
Norwalk Inn and Conference Center
99 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT
06851
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/making-goals-into-plans-for-2020-tickets-73358748993?aff=affiliate1
Do you have Financial Goals but struggle to stick with it?
This event is for you!
Join us, we are teaching attendees how to make and achieve financial goals.
You have invested in your jobs or careers, now its time to invest in yourself so you can maximize your financial potential.
Saturday, 16 November, 2019
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Contact:
Denise Lecky
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
