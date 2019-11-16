+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Making Goals into Plans for 2020

Norwalk Inn and Conference Center

99 East Avenue
 Norwalk, CT 06851

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/making-goals-into-plans-for-2020-tickets-73358748993?aff=affiliate1

Do you have Financial Goals but struggle to stick with it?

This event is for you!

Join us, we are teaching attendees how to make and achieve financial goals.

You have invested in your jobs or careers, now its time to invest in yourself so you can maximize your financial potential.

Saturday, 16 November, 2019

Contact:

Denise Lecky

Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

20.00

RSVP:

No Attendence Limit

0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested

RSVP For This Event By 11/13/2019

Categories:

