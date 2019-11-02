+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Dahlia Winter Care: Digging Up, Storing and Caring for Dahlia Tubers

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

Just in time for the first frost, Greenwich Dahlia Society members will share “when, why and how” tips for storing your dahlia tubers over the winter. Learn from local experts!

WHEN to DIG up,
HOW to PREPARE,
WHY to STORE at 40-50°

Saturday, 02 November, 2019

Contact:

Lisa Carmona

Phone: 203-869-9242
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

25.00-35.00

