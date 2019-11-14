Paperwhites & Amaryllis Potting in the Greenhouse

Amaryllis and paperwhites are classic holiday flowers that can brighten up your home during the dark days of winter and are a great hostess or teachers gifts.

Bring your own container or purchase one of ours. Please specify Amaryllis or Paperwhites when registering, 10 spaces per time slot.

NOTE: 2 time slots being offered 10:00 a.m. or 5:00 p.m.