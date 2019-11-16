+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Cornucopia Workshop

Greenwich Botanical Center

130 Bible Street
 Cos Cob, CT 06807

Create an autumnal cornucopia perfect for your Thanksgiving table, with GBC Youth Coordinator, Jen Behette. Learn about gourds, flowers, and so much more. Combine your creativity and nature to share a special handmade treat with your family.

For more information and to register, please visit the event page: 

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/cornucopia-workshop-with-gbc-youth-coordinator-jen-behette/

Saturday, 16 November, 2019

Contact:

Lisa Carmona

Phone: 203-869-9242
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

25.00-40.00

