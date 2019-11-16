Event calendar brought to you by
Create an autumnal cornucopia perfect for your Thanksgiving table, with GBC Youth Coordinator, Jen Behette. Learn about gourds, flowers, and so much more. Combine your creativity and nature to share a special handmade treat with your family.
For more information and to register, please visit the event page:
https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/cornucopia-workshop-with-gbc-youth-coordinator-jen-behette/
Saturday, 16 November, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Contact:
Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
