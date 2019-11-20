GBC Lunch & Learn:

Meet famed Brazilian Landscape Designer Frederico Azevedo, the owner of Unlimited Earthcare based in Bridgehampton, New York.

Frederico will be introducing his new book, available for sale and signing: Bloom: The Luminous Gardens of Frederico Azevedo from Pointed Leaf Press. He will discuss the methodology behind his design concepts and present a selection of images showcasing his magnificent gardens.

For more information and to register, please visit the event page:

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/gbc-lunch-learn-meet-award-winning-landscape-designer-frederico-azevedo/