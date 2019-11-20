Meet Award Winning Landscape Designer, Frederico Azevedo
Greenwich Botanical Center
130 Bible Street Cos Cob, CT06807
GBC Lunch & Learn:
Meet famed Brazilian Landscape Designer Frederico Azevedo, the owner of Unlimited Earthcare based in Bridgehampton, New York.
Frederico will be introducing his new book, available for sale and signing: Bloom: The Luminous Gardens of Frederico Azevedo from Pointed Leaf Press. He will discuss the methodology behind his design concepts and present a selection of images showcasing his magnificent gardens.
