Shop, Dine, Explore and Trick or Treat in Greenwich, CT, a town that is synonymous with luxury and lifestyle. Experience Greenwich is back for the second consecutive year on Oct. 24-27. More than 150 merchants across the Town’s six unique neighborhoods will open their doors, hosting live music and offering in-store promotions, experiences and restaurant specials throughout the week. Experience Greenwich will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 24 with an Art and Design Walk conducted by the Bruce Contemporaries of the renowned Bruce Museum. Visitors will become immersed in more than 18 fine art galleries and have a chance to see stunning mural projects by local artists. For the first time, Experience Greenwich will also include Health and Wellness vendors and experiences.

Experience Greenwich’s new Trick or Treating experience offers a fun, safe and memorable Halloween for all. If you're searching for an exciting family experience during the nation's spookiest evening, look for the orange and black balloons outside participating stores town-wide for delectable delights! For a list of all merchants that are participating in trick-or-treating, please visit ExperienceGreenwich.com.

A portion of Experience Greenwich proceeds will benefit Think Greenwich, a town-wide public relations initiative designed to promote Greenwich as the premier place to live, work and play. Experience Greenwich is created and produced by TMK Event Marketing and GreenwichMoms.com / The Local Moms Network, both Greenwich based businesses. For more information and a complete list of participating merchants and schedule of events, visit ExperienceGreenwich.com or call 203-531-3047. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Art & Design Walk with the Bruce [Museum] Contemporaries

Friday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Shop and dine experiences, including special menus, live music and retail promotions.

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Trick or Treating (FUN NEW FAMILY EXPERIENCE!) as well as:

-Kids Zone, 290 Greenwich Avenue

-School Zone, 290 Greenwich Avenue

-Food Truck Village, 290 Greenwich Avenue

-Specialty Vendors on Greenwich Avenue - 290 and 299 Greenwich Avenue

Sunday, Oct. 27 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Last day of the event to explore Greenwich’s fine shopping and dining experiences

-Food Truck Village, 299 Greenwich Avenue

-Specialty Vendors on Greenwich Avenue - 290 and 299 Greenwich Avenue