Join us in the greenhouse for some holiday cheer and creativity.

Craft festive holiday decorations for your home using a variety of greens, swags, mantles, urns, centerpieces and holiday plants. Greenhouse volunteers will be on hand to help you. Pre-made trimmings available for inspiration and those short on time.

Enjoy coffee and/or our signature holiday cocktail.

You won’t want to miss the Festive Fun!

Includes a (14″ ring/20″ overall) decorated wreath

For more information and to register, please visit the event page:

https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/holiday-tidings-trimmings-toasts/