Holiday Tidings, Trimmings & Toasts
Join us in the greenhouse for some holiday cheer and creativity.
Craft festive holiday decorations for your home using a variety of greens, swags, mantles, urns, centerpieces and holiday plants. Greenhouse volunteers will be on hand to help you. Pre-made trimmings available for inspiration and those short on time.
Enjoy coffee and/or our signature holiday cocktail.
You won’t want to miss the Festive Fun!
Includes a (14″ ring/20″ overall) decorated wreath
For more information and to register, please visit the event page:
https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/holiday-tidings-trimmings-toasts/
Wednesday, 04 December, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Contact:
Lisa Carmona
Phone: 203-869-9242
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
