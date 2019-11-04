The Boys Lab and FCDS Parents Association Present: How to Raise a Boy by Michael Reichert––Book Talk and Signing

Those in charge of boyhood – parents, educators, coaches – need to challenge masculine stereotypes and myths and create a new paradigm for raising a boy who is resilient, emotionally astute, and morally grounded.” -Michael C. Reichert, PhD

Building on his own research and clinical experience, as well as on other research in boyhood studies and interpersonal neuroscience, Dr. Reichert’s perspective affirms the goodness of boys and offers a roadmap for all who care for them.

Participants will:

·Understand the historic model of boyhood and its developmental costs.

·Review key aspects of boys’ lives – their emotional development, the role of friendship and intimacy, their health and wellness, violence, digital citizenship – to grasp some of the threats to their development and the protective role parents and others can play.

·Appreciate how a relational approach to parenting and mentoring boys can nurture their virtue and strengthen their resilience.

*Free and open to the public. Light refreshments available before the event at 6:30pm