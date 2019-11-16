Maroon & Gold Gala - St Joseph High School

You Are Invited to the Maroon & Gold Gala!

November 16, 2019

6:30 pm | The Waterview, Monroe, CT



St Joseph High School's Maroon & Gold Gala is a scholarship event that casts a spotlight on the school’s strong commitment to community service and leadership. It is a fabulous evening of friends, cocktails, dinner, and live music, along with live & silent auctions.

The event is open to public and all proceeds benefit St Joe's Scholarship Fund.

Join Us for a Night of Fun and Fundraising Honoring: