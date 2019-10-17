The Marketing Genius of Donald Trump: A Professional Assessment hosted by AMA Southern Connecticut and presented by Mediassociates

Come see what happens when professional marketers and political scientists analyze the

marketing strategy of U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, in Stamford, Conn., the American Marketing Association Southern

Connecticut Chapter will host a panel of experts for a serious discussion of how Trump

exemplifies changes in media, public communications and political discourse. Whether you're a

fan or foe, it is undeniable that Trump has revolutionized modern marketing:

 Immediacy in communications, in which organizations can now connect directly to

millions.

 Positioning one's brand and de-positioning competitors.

 Mobilizing followers to build positive or negative sentiment.

 Analogs between modern political systems and new marketing dynamics.

 Changes in voter and consumer belief systems -- and lessons for marketers on how they

must respond.

Panel experts will include:

 Ian Shapiro, Ph.D., Sterling Professor of Political Science at Yale University. Ian's recent

book "Responsible Parties: Saving Democracy from Itself," co-written with Frances

Rosenbluth, was recently profiled in The New Yorker.

 Aaron Weinstein, Ph.D., Visiting Assistant Professor of Politics at Fairfield University.

 Nicole Desir, brand strategist and founder at NOA Groupe.

 Ben Kunz, EVP strategy at Mediassociates and president of the AMA Southern

Connecticut Chapter.

Event is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the beautiful waterfront facility Workpoint, 290 Harbor Drive,

Stamford, starting with networking, wine and hors d'oeuvres followed by panelists and public

Q&A. We anticipate a large turnout so please purchase tickets early. Tickets are $25 for

American Marketing Association members and $30 for nonmembers; the public is invited.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-marketing-of-donald-trump-a-professional-assessment-tickets-75666010073