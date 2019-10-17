The Marketing Genius of Donald Trump: A Professional Assessment hosted by AMA Southern Connecticut and presented by Mediassociates
Come see what happens when professional marketers and political scientists analyze the
marketing strategy of U.S. President Donald Trump.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, in Stamford, Conn., the American Marketing Association Southern
Connecticut Chapter will host a panel of experts for a serious discussion of how Trump
exemplifies changes in media, public communications and political discourse. Whether you're a
fan or foe, it is undeniable that Trump has revolutionized modern marketing:
Immediacy in communications, in which organizations can now connect directly to
millions.
Positioning one's brand and de-positioning competitors.
Mobilizing followers to build positive or negative sentiment.
Analogs between modern political systems and new marketing dynamics.
Changes in voter and consumer belief systems -- and lessons for marketers on how they
must respond.
Panel experts will include:
Ian Shapiro, Ph.D., Sterling Professor of Political Science at Yale University. Ian's recent
book "Responsible Parties: Saving Democracy from Itself," co-written with Frances
Rosenbluth, was recently profiled in The New Yorker.
Aaron Weinstein, Ph.D., Visiting Assistant Professor of Politics at Fairfield University.
Nicole Desir, brand strategist and founder at NOA Groupe.
Ben Kunz, EVP strategy at Mediassociates and president of the AMA Southern
Connecticut Chapter.
Event is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the beautiful waterfront facility Workpoint, 290 Harbor Drive,
Stamford, starting with networking, wine and hors d'oeuvres followed by panelists and public
Q&A. We anticipate a large turnout so please purchase tickets early. Tickets are $25 for
American Marketing Association members and $30 for nonmembers; the public is invited.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-marketing-of-donald-trump-a-professional-assessment-tickets-75666010073
Thursday, 17 October, 2019
Contact:Dan Liu
Phone: 2034349262
Cost:$30 for non-members
