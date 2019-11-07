The Trained Eye: The Art of Railroads & Stations

A subject matter explored by some of the great artists of the 19thand early 20thcenturies, such asClaude Monet, Edward Hopper, and Camille Pissarro, railroads and stations are familiar places that continue to inspire contemporary artists and impact society and the environment.
Curated by artist and TrusteeGail Ingisand TrusteeJulyen Norman, the exhibition will feature artists: David Bravo,David Dunlop,Julie O’Connor,DeAnn Prosia,Helen Roman,Alexsander Rotner,Cathy Russell,Anthony Santomauro,Norm Siegel, andRob Zuckerman.
