The Trained Eye: The Art of Railroads & Stations
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT
06850
A subject matter explored by some of the great artists of the 19
th and early 20 th centuries, such as Claude Monet, Edward Hopper, and Camille Pissarro, railroads and stations are familiar places that continue to inspire contemporary artists and impact society and the environment.
Curated by artist and Trustee
Gail Ingisand Trustee Julyen Norman, the exhibition will feature artists: David Bravo, David Dunlop, Julie O’Connor, DeAnn Prosia, Helen Roman, Alexsander Rotner, Cathy Russell, Anthony Santomauro, Norm Siegel, and Rob Zuckerman.
Friday, 08 November, 2019
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Sunday, 03 November, 2019
Wednesday, 06 November, 2019
Thursday, 07 November, 2019
Friday, 08 November, 2019
Saturday, 09 November, 2019 View Series Overview
Charles Hill
Phone: 2038389799
