The Trained Eye: The Art of Railroads & Stations
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT
06850
Website:
Click to Visit
A subject matter explored by some of the great artists of the 19
th and early 20 th centuries, such as Claude Monet, Edward Hopper, and Camille Pissarro, railroads and stations are familiar places that continue to inspire contemporary artists and impact society and the environment.
Curated by artist and Trustee
Gail Ingisand Trustee Julyen Norman, the exhibition will feature artists: David Bravo, David Dunlop, Julie O’Connor, DeAnn Prosia, Helen Roman, Alexsander Rotner, Cathy Russell, Anthony Santomauro, Norm Siegel, and Rob Zuckerman.
Saturday, 23 November, 2019
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Wednesday, 20 November, 2019
Thursday, 21 November, 2019
Friday, 22 November, 2019
Saturday, 23 November, 2019
Sunday, 24 November, 2019 View Series Overview
Contact:
Charles Hill
Phone: 2038389799
Categories:
