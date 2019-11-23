Tweet Books Across Stamford: A Giving Thanks Book Giveaway

Ferguson Library - Main Branch One Public Library Plaza

Stamford , CT 06904



Website:

Website: Click to Visit Saturday, November 23, 2019 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Ferguson Library (Main Branch, 3rd Floor) Students, Pre-K through 5th grade, and their families, will enjoy: • Selecting New Books for building their home libraries • Hearing Stories on Gratitude read by Roxbury’s Principal Dr. Mark Bonasera (1:30), Strawberry Hills’s Assistant Principal Sandra Carlton (2:00), and Stark’s Assistant Principal Joe Claps (2:30) Also: Crafts, Music, Raffle, Snacks, and More!

