LGBTQ+: Cultural Conversations on Sanctuary

LGBTQ+ Community Forum!

Hosted by

Color Me Marigolds

IT TAKES COLLECTIVE SUPPORT, VISIBILITY AND PRIDE TO CREATE A COMMUNAL SANCTUARY.

Join us as we discuss identity and sexuality in cultural conversations on sanctuary.

Keynote speaker:

Parvez Sharma - filmmaker, author and journalist. Director of the inspirational documentaries ‘A Sinner in Mecca’ and ‘A Jihad for Love.’

Sacred Heart University

Martire Business and Communications Center

(Martire forum, building 5401)

5481 Park Avenue, Fairfield CT 06825

Thursday, November 14, 2019

5:00pm-8:00pm |FREE| Open to Public

Light refreshments will be provided.

RSVP required:

CONTACT: SAMAPRIDE17@GMAIL.COM

FACEBOOK: ColorMeMarigolds

EVENTBRITE: LGBTQ+ Conversations on 'Sanctuary'