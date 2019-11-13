Center for Nonprofit Excellence - Cheers to 10 Years!
Westport Library
20 Jesup Road Westport, CT06880
Please join us to celebrate a decade of strengthening Fairfield County's nonprofits and to honor the first class of inductees into the Center for Nonprofit Excellence Hall of Fame. On November 13, 2019 - 6:00 to 9:00PM for Cocktails & Hors D’oeuvres.
Our Center for Nonprofit Excellence is a dedicated capacity-building and professional development resource for our region’s nonprofit sector.
We'll be honoring our Center For Nonprofit Excellence Hall of Fame Inaugural Class: Bank of America • The Carver Foundation of Norwalk, Inc. • Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants • Harvard Business School Community Partners • JPMorgan Chase & Co. • Dan Levinson • Newman’s Own Foundation • Pro Bono Partnership • The Center for Nonprofits at Sacred Heart University • SoundWaters
