St. Aloysius School Morning Meet & Greet

Stapleton Hall

33 South Avenue
 New Canaan, CT 06840

Come learn about our school.  This is a wonderful opportunity to see our school in action.  The Morning Meet and Greet begins in Stapleton Hall for registration and light refreshments followed by an information session and tour of our school.  To register, please contact our Director of Admissions, Marybeth Nisco, at 203-966-0786 (ext. 109) or admissions@sasncct.org.

We can’t wait to meet you!

Wednesday, 06 November, 2019

Contact:

Marybeth Nisco

Phone: 203-966-0786
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Free

RSVP:

No Attendence Limit

0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested

RSVP For This Event By 11/05/2019

Categories:

