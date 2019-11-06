St. Aloysius School Morning Meet & Greet

Come learn about our school. This is a wonderful opportunity to see our school in action. The Morning Meet and Greet begins in Stapleton Hall for registration and light refreshments followed by an information session and tour of our school. To register, please contact our Director of Admissions, Marybeth Nisco, at 203-966-0786 (ext. 109) or admissions@sasncct.org.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.