Event calendar brought to you by
Toddler Tuesday at Mystic Aquarium
Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration
55 Coogan Blvd
Mystic, CT
06355
Take a time out you and your toddler will adore! Every Tuesday in November, join in kid-friendly activities from 10:30am to 2:00pm. Check out what we have planned for you and your toddler this fall!
*Event is included with admission & with membership
November 5 | Celebrate American Football Day
Come decked out in your favorite gear, make a team pennant, dance to sports anthems and vote for your Aquarium MVP.
Bonus! Meet football players from Stonington High School.
November 12 | Green Bubble Party
Blow homemade eco-friendly bubbles with repurposed household items while SCUBA divers swim with the fish and play underwater with you!
November 19 | Cuddle Clinic
Bring in your favorite stuffed animal to get a free check-up by our vet staff and learn how you can protect and care for other animals.
November 26 | Turkey Puppets
Using a paper bag, feathers, markers and your imagination, make a hand puppet turkey to take home in time for Thanksgiving.
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Monday, 23 March, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
Free Information Session 06:00 PM Monday, 30 March, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Monday, 06 April, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Monday, 04 May, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Monday, 13 April, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Monday, 01 June, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Monday, 29 June, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Monday, 27 April, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM Monday, 11 May, 2020
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin 09:30 AM
Tuesday, 05 November, 2019
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 06 November, 2019
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 07 November, 2019
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 08 November, 2019
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 09 November, 2019
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 12 November, 2019
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 13 November, 2019
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 14 November, 2019
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 15 November, 2019
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 16 November, 2019
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM