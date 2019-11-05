November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road Darien, CT06820 US
This November, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present, “Visual Poetry,” featuring the bold, impressionistic New York-inspired paintings of South Korean native, Chin H. Shin. His exhibit runs November 1 - 27. All are welcome and admission is free.The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
