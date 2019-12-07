Annual Holiday Cookie Cafe
Annual Holiday Cookie Cafe
Saturday, December 7th
10am-12pm
275 Huntington Road, Stratford, CT 06614
Don't have time for holiday baking?? Join us for our most delicious annual event!
Our Cookie Cafe will take place on Saturday, December 7th from 10am to 12pm.
Hundreds of homemade cookies will be available for purchase in holiday tins, varying in size and price. Cookies make wonderful gifts, and of course are perfect for snacking!
Come early before your favorites are sold out!!!
For those who have never been, this is a cookie sale, not a cookie swap!!!
Our Cookie Cafe will take place on Saturday, December 7th from 10am to 12pm.
Hundreds of homemade cookies will be available for purchase in holiday tins, varying in size and price. Cookies make wonderful gifts, and of course are perfect for snacking!
Come early before your favorites are sold out!!!
For those who have never been, this is a cookie sale, not a cookie swap!!!
Saturday, 07 December, 2019
Contact:Sarah E Miller
Phone: 2033781020
Website: Click to Visit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.