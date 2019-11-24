Christmas Market at St. Aloysius School

Saint Aloysius School will be hosting a Holiday Market on Sunday, November 24 from 8 am – 3 pm in the school gymnasium. Over 20 local vendors will have something for everyone, including men’s & women’s fashion & accessories, home décor, jewelry, children’s items, and more! Admission is free and all are welcome!

In addition to the vendors’ items, there will be Christmas music, baked goods, and a raffle for only $5/ticket. A percentage of the day’s sales will benefit the school’s Annual Fund. The Annual Fund supports areas of great need not met by tuition alone, enhances school programs and technology, and rewards faculty and staff.

Vendors include: MoesMonkeys, TURQ, Designing Women, J. Hilburn, Grace Connoll Designs, The Pink Mink, Nyla Star, Arm Candy Collection, Peach, Dapper Dogs, Isagenix, Kookypig, Backcountry Merchantile, Norwex, Soundview Millworks, Bozi, Izadorable, The Chinz Giraffe, Lauren Mollica Woodworking and more.