DOONEY & BOURKE 2019 TENT SALE

The much anticipatedDooney & Bourke Tent Sale brings together hundreds of shoppers from all across the Northeast who travel for this annual pilgrim to the mecca of handbags in Norwalk, Connecticut – a place where it has operated a production facility continuously for over 40 years.
Shoppers should be prepared to come early for the best selection and deals on handbags, briefcases, wallets, accessories and one-of-a-kind pieces beginningThursday, December 12th through Sunday, December 15th. The sale will take place at their factory — and there is always something for everyone! For more information call (800) 347-5000 or visit dooney.com/TENT.
Location: Dooney & Bourke Factory Parking Lot 1 Regent St. Norwalk, CT 06855
