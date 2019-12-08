+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Raised Garden Bed Design Workshop

Audubon Greenwich

613 Riversville Road
 Greenwich, CT 06831

Join biologist Jim Carr who has taught at the New York Botanical Gardens and Audubon Land Steward Andy Chapin to learn how to build a composting system in your backyard!  Raised beds are a wonderful way of protecting your plants and creating a lower-maintenance system for your garden. This program will help you learn techniques for designing, building, and maintaining raised beds, and will contain a portion of lecture and hands-on training outside.

To RSVP, please email:

Caroline.Bailey@audubon.org

$8 for general admission.

$5 for members, professional landscapers, and town employees.

Sunday, 08 December, 2019

Contact:

Caroline Bailey

Phone: 203-900-3349
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$5 for members, $8 for nonmembers

