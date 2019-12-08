Raised Garden Bed Design Workshop

Join biologist Jim Carr who has taught at the New York Botanical Gardens and Audubon Land Steward Andy Chapin to learn how to build a composting system in your backyard! Raised beds are a wonderful way of protecting your plants and creating a lower-maintenance system for your garden. This program will help you learn techniques for designing, building, and maintaining raised beds, and will contain a portion of lecture and hands-on training outside.
To RSVP, please email:
Caroline.Bailey@audubon.org
$8 for general admission.
$5 for members, professional landscapers, and town employees.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.