Curtain Call's Winter 2020 Theatre Arts Classes

For nearly thirty years, Curtain Call, Inc. (Stamford's longest-running and only non-profit, theatre producing company) has provided year-round, theatre arts classes for young and old. Our Winter 2020 line-up of eight-week classes for ages five and up begins January 11, 2020 in acting, musical theatre, improv and comedy, Broadway Tap…PLUS some new classes on the roster for teen actors as well as our Theatre Jazz dance classes. We also provide classes for your after school program, youth or community group and business. Our programs build not only a strong foundation in performance, but also self-confidence, presentation and speaking skills, social skills and teamwork. Scholarships of up to 50% off the tuition rate for families in need. Discounts available for siblings. For more information, please call 203-329-8207 x16 or email brian@curtaincallinc.com. Early registration discounts of 10% off all eight-week registrations available thru December 25, 2019 (not to be combined with any other offer). Visit our website: https://www.curtaincallinc.com/workshop/. ACT NOW TO ACT OUT!!!