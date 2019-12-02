HMA Exhibit: In A Dark Wood, Wandering

The Housatonic Museum of Art proudly presents a career survey exhibition of sculpture by artist Joseph Saccio entitled, “In a Dark Wood, Wandering.” The show features a selection of two dozen large-scale sculptures, and takes inspiration from mythology, nature and the struggle of living.

Using wood, natural materials and found objects, Saccio draws on classical mythology and religious connotations to create profound and fantastical works of art that are frequently dark and pensive. The pieces reflect his feelings about loss and rebirth though the mood is often lightened by flecks of humor.

Largely self-taught, Saccio has made art throughout his life. Upon retirement from his first career as a child psychiatrist, his devotion to sculpting has yielded awards in local, area and national competitions.

The Housatonic Museum of Art is located on the Housatonic Community College campus, 900 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport. It is home to one of the premier college art collections in the United States. The museum’s collection offers the opportunity to view works that span the history of art from the ancient to the contemporary, and is on continuous display throughout the 300,000 square foot facility. Visit www.HousatonicMuseum.org to learn more.

Hours:

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday evening until 7 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Exhibit runs through December 14

Location: Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, CT 06604