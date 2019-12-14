On Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 7:00pm, Southern Connecticut Camerata will present its winter concert, "In Dulci Jubilo: Music for an Infant Savior", at St. Paul's on the Green in Norwalk, under the direction of David J. Recca. Accompanied by Ensemble Dolce (directed by Lawrence Zukof), the choir will perform works by composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach, Felix Mendelssohn, Michael Praetorius, and more. The concert will be repeated at Trinity Church on the Green in New Haven on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 5:00pm. Tickets are available in advance for $20 at http://sccamerata.org/tickets and at the door for $25. Southern Connecticut Camerata is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization.