Vaping, E-Cigs and Juuling: What Parents & Teens Need to Know
Stamford Hospital Tully Health Center
32 Strawberry Hill Court Stamford, CT06905
Join Stamford Health for a candid conversation about the health risks of e-cigarettes and Juuling. Vaping has become an enormous public health issue, and this program will provide a starting point for parents to continue conversations with their teens. Paul Sachs, MD, Pulmonologist, will be speaking.
This event will take place Wednesday, December 4 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. in Stamford Health’s Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court, Brace Auditorium, Stamford.
Sponsored by Stamford Health, City of Stamford Vaping Taskforce, and Stamford Public Schools. Teens are invited to attend with their parents.
Admission is free. If you would like to RSVP, please contact Laura Jordan at Ljordan1@stamhealth.org.
