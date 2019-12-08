On Sunday, December 8, 2019, 12-4 p.m., at the annual Holiday Open House, the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will feature a full hour with North Pole’s Santa Claus, and a special theater performance featuring Bennett Academy of The Performing Arts.

Visitors will have an opportunity to view the exhibit, Toys, Trains, and Magnificent Trees: Illuminating Christmas at the Mansion, take unforgettable family portraits, and enjoy the glamor and splendor of the Museum’s holiday displays.

During the event, the Mansion’s Café will be open to visitors and offer complimentary refreshments generously sponsored by Stew Leonard’s and served by the Museum’s costumed interpreters.

Holiday Open House Schedule:

Santa Claus with his Loyal Elf (12:30-1:30 p.m.)

Santa Claus and his loyal elf will make their way into the Music Room and spend a full hour greeting children and hearing their Christmas wishes before they head back to the North Pole for their big night.

What She Deserves: A Holiday Murder Mystery–featuring the Academy of The Performing Arts, New Rochelle, N.Y. (2-3 p.m.)

Andrea Bennett is the founder and Artistic Director at Bennett Academy of The Performing Arts in New Rochelle, NY. A resident of Norwalk, CT, Ms. Bennett started her piano studies at 5 years old. Her piano performances earned her high honors in Music Festivals and 6 solo performances at Carnegie Hall.

Ms. Bennett opened Bennett Academy in 1996. Her vocal students have gone on to work with renown performers such as Toni Braxton, David Archuleta, and Patty LaBelle, to name a few. Her Acting students have worked in national commercials and movies and have won awards at many film festivals. As a playwright, Andrea has written many Off Broadway comedies and musicals for children from the Odella Williams Show, Hope Street, to What She Deserves: A Murder Mystery and most recently, King of The Rodeo. Her legacy of students past and present are a roster of highly accomplished singers, actors, playwrights, and filmmakers.